Police fire teargas to disperse illegal settlers

Police in Kikuube has fired teargas to disperse people who had illegally settled on government land in Mandwiiga village, Kyangwali sub county. Over 500 people had set up temporary structures after hearing that government was going to give out land titles to sitting tenants after paying off the landlord. The said land which is equivalent to seven square miles formerly belonged to the Minister for Public service Wilson Muruli Mukasa and the former Bugambe Sub county local council three chairman John Bahemuka under their company Nkuse Ranchers.