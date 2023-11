Police FC edge Blacks Power 3-2 with Ogwang’s late goals

Isaac Ogwang scored two late goals to guide his side, Police FC, to a 3-2 victory against Blacks Power in a FUFA Big League game played last evening at Kavumba Recreation Grounds in Wakiso. With just two minutes left in stoppage time and the game tied at 2-2, Ogwang shot from long range and scored a third goal, earning Police FC the three crucial points.