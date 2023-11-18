Police exhumes bodies in Kasese murder case

The Police in Kasese have exhumed the bodies of two people said to have been murdered by a man named Jackson Muhindo Kasulenge last month. Muhindo Kasulenge, who is currently on remand at Mubuku prison, is facing murder charges. Initially insisting on his innocence when first charged on October 12, he admitted guilt to the charges last week and has chosen to cooperate with the police investigation. He led the police to the location where the bodies were buried. The victims, including his former wife Mary Shamim Biira and her sister Jailesi Kabutusi Muhanga, were allegedly killed earlier this year, according to the police. The force is overseeing a postmortem examination of the bodies.