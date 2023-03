Police disperse Nabweru residents angry over state of roads

Police have used teargas to disperse angry residents in Nabweru, in Nansana municipality, who were demonstrating over the poor state of the Nabweru-Lugoba road. The road is in a poor state and has become nearly impassable during rainy seasons. The irate residents blocked the road for several hours, claiming that they have long appealed to the Municipality to fix the road but their plea seems to have not yielded any results.