Police disclose setback with aircraft procurement and operations

A fixed-wing aircraft, the P180 PIAGGIO AVANTI II EVO, was one of the four aircraft acquired by the police in 2019 for various operations including aerial patrols, search and rescue, rapid response, troop transportation, and aerial surveillance for pirates and other criminal elements.

According to the police, this 9-seater aircraft was purchased at a cost of 7,840,000 dollars, approximately 28 billion shillings. However, the police report that the aircraft failed to fulfill its intended purpose after procurement and importation.

Police authorities later discovered that the aircraft was not designed to land on non-tarmacked runways and incurred expensive mandatory inspections and insurance with no benefits realized.

Despite being in stable condition, the police have valued the aircraft at USD 4,271,709.06 and are offering it to potential customers for sale.

The police have announced that once the aircraft is sold, immediate steps will be taken to replace it.