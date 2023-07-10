Police detains students over false ADF attack letter

Police is holding two students of Senior One at St. Charles Lwanga High School in Sheema District, for writing a letter to their school administration claiming that the ADF rebels were planning to attack the school. The juveniles have since admitted having written the letter and not the rebel group. Police is also investigating a threatening letter by suspected ADF rebels to attack schools, tea factories, and a trading center in areas of the Busoro sub-county, in Kabarole District.