Police detain Ugandan diplomat's wife for investigation into child's death

Police have today taken in Jolin Kanoheri, the wife of a Ugandan diplomat and mother of two-and-a-half-year-old baby Nagwa Rugari, who died on the 2nd of April. This is to kickstart investigations into the cause of death, as Nagwa died under unclear circumstances. Sudhir Byaruhanga has the details…