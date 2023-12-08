Police denies access to planned Muslim prayers at Kololo

The planned Muslim prayers at Kololo Ceremonial grounds have been canceled after organizers were denied access by the police. The conveners intended to use the prayers to discuss how to reclaim Muslim properties, including the Gaddafi Mosque in Old Kampala. The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, under Mufti Mubajje, reportedly mortgaged the property to secure a loan from businessman Justus Kyabahwa. Recently, the court ruled that the property be sold to recover the businessman's outstanding Shs19 billion debt.