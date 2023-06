Police cracks down on constables seen beating suspects

The Police has suspended 13 of its officers, who are accused of torturing and manhandling people found in the home of Sheikh Yunus Kamoga. Sheikh Kamoga is the head of the Tabliq sect in the country and the suspects are being investigated for torture and unacceptable behaviour, as Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga explains. We would however like to warn that some of you may find the images in this report very disturbing.