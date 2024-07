Police continue search at Luggya's home for second day

Yesterday, police recovered four boxes that contained human skulls at Kabanga, in Mpigi Town Council. The home reportedly belongs to Tabula Luggya, the suspected killer of Daniel Bbosa, the former head of the Ndiga Clan who was killed last year. Luggya has been on the run since last year. Police is still at the scene. Daniel Kibet has the latest from Mpigi town.