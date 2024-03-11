Police Constable commits suicide over lost custody money

The decomposing body of Police Constable Sadik Hussein Baguma, who is attached to Kisoga-Seeta Police Station under Mukono Division, has been found in his room at Namanve Police Barracks. Baguma reportedly committed suicide after allegedly spending 800,000 shillings that belonged to a suspect who was in police custody. He allegedly used the money to bet but lost and failed to recover it. The frustration reportedly forced him to commit suicide.