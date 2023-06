Police concerned at rising rate of murders in Rwenzori region

The Police in the Rwenzori West region are concerned about the increase in murder cases where 95 people have been killed in a period of four months. Vincent Twesige the police spokesperson Rwenzori West told journalists that 3,101 crime cases were reported, 630 cases in Kamwenge district, and 551 in Kyenjojo. Also, 24 murder cases came from Kyenjojo, and 30 defilement cases were reported in Kyegegwa.