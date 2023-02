Police caution parents about city fraudster

Police are investigating circumstances under which a suspected fraudster who was arrested in 2021 in the West Nile region was released. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the suspect, identified as Sabir Siraje, reportedly resumed defrauding unsuspecting parents in the guise of offering scholarships to lots for their school-going children upon his release. According to police, the suspect is a serial fraudster and child trafficker.