Police break up meeting on cattle rustling in Lango

Police in Otuke disrupted a regional council meeting called by Lango leaders to devise solutions to cattle rustling in the region. The rustlers are believed to be coming from Karamoja. Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson said they were invited to the meeting through WhatsApp, which is not right. The Otuke District Chairperson Francis Abola and five other local leaders were arrested but later released.