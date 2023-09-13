Police block planned FDCs National Delegates’ Conference

The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoch Ochola has blocked the extraordinary National Delegates Conference that is being organized by Forum for Democratic Change chairman Wasswa Birigwa. This meeting was scheduled to take place on September 19 in Busabala, Wakiso District. According to Ochola, his decision to block the meeting is intended to avert possible fighting between warring FDC camps. This after FDC Secretary General Nandala Mafabi wrote to the Ochola indicating that the party is not aware of Birigwa's event.