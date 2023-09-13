Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Inside fight for land donated by Museveni
  • 2 National How EC, security have prepared for Hoima LC5 by-election 
  • 3 National Kampala Central deputy Mayor further remanded over Shs450m land fraud
  • 4 National Hoima by-election: First test to Bobi’s crowd revolution
  • 5 National Locals await President’s cash for delayed projects