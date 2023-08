Police block MP Francis Zaake from giving out aid

Police in Hoima District, on Saturday, intercepted Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake from distributing items to patients at Kigorobya Health Center IV. The MP was distributing several items including soap, basins, sanitary towels, sugar, toilet papers as well as other items to vulnerable patients, on behalf of the National Unity Platform party. The move was also part of the party's attempt to celebrate youth day.