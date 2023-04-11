Police block medical students' protest over non-deployment

Police have blocked a protest by medical students who were intending to march to Parliament to express their grievances over non-deployment. Police used pepper spray to disperse the group and the journalists following them. Some of them managed to make it to Parliament to meet the speaker. Earlier today, Uganda Medical Association converged at Mulago guest house to speak on matters regarding non-deployment of interns, and non-payment of allowances for outgoing interns and senior house officers.