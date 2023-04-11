Police ban NUP’s ‘Kunga’ campaign, party says it will go ahead

Police have warned the National Unity Platform NUP to abandon plans for political demonstrations outside the provisions of the Public Order Management Act. But the NUP leaders insist that they are a fully registered political party that the law allows them to do political mobilisation like any other party and that they will not be intimidated. The Police also released nine students of Makerere University students who were arrested in Kampala as they were addressing a media conference on Monday.