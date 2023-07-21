Police awaits results of forensic tests on food samples

Police are awaiting results from samples that were taken to their police Forensics Laboratory to guide them on the necessary investigations into the Thursday suspected food poisoning incident at Nakanyonyi Secondary School in Nagalama, Mukono District. Close to 156 students of the school were rushed to various medical centers after developing acute diarrhea and stomach complications after breakfast. According to the Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson Patrick Onyango, a team of medical workers is still at the school to monitor the situation.