Police assign superintendents to oversee Kawempe North by-election security

The Uganda Police Force has designated police officers at the rank of Superintendent of Police to run operations in the nine parishes of Kawempe North division and coordinate security ahead of the by-election on Thursday this week. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke says this is aimed at ensuring the by-election is conducted with minimal or no interruptions. As Daniel Kibet reports, officers are expected to coordinate with politicians taking part in the by-election in various capacities.