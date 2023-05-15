Police arrests protesting medical interns

The Police are holding several pre-medical interns, who were planning to march to the Office of the President to express their dissatisfaction over non-deployment by the Central Government. The doctors were picked up by the Field Force Unit officers from the Dean's gardens inside the College of Health Sciences at Mulago Hospital, where they had intended to address the Media. Like their colleagues across the country, they have been waiting for deployment to various health facilities for 9 months now. Walter Mwesigye has more… UPDATE AFTER THE STORY: As we speak, some of the pre-medical interns who were arrested earlier have been released and the Police is processing bond for the rest of their colleagues.