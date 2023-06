Police arrests four over Ronnie Mukisa's murder

The Police are holding four suspects in connection with the murder of Ronnie Mukisa, a law firm clerk, in Ndejje, Makindye Saabagabo in Wakiso, last week. The suspects include the regional police commander of Kampala North, Vincent Irama and a UPDF soldier, and a one Kaledu and his wife. The four are being detained at different police stations.