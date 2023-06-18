Police appeals to parents over special needs children

The police are appealing to parents to stop the habit of abandoning special needs children. This comes as an NGO helping to rehabilitate trafficked and abandoned children in Kampala is stuck with 4 unclaimed children as their families can't be traced. Deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, Luke Owoyesigyire says tracing families has been a challenge given the unique circumstances surrounding these children. They are appealing to members of the public who may identify them and know their relatives to contact the police.