Police actions under scrutiny amid calls for POMA regulation

In recent events, the police's handling of peaceful demonstrations and political gatherings has sparked controversy, with critics highlighting the lack of permission under the Public Order Management Act (POMA) as the basis for dispersal.

Individuals detained during these incidents have been prosecuted under the same law, raising concerns about its application.

A notable incident involved the forceful dispersal of KCCA casual laborers, protesting delayed salary payments, prompting criticism from the Speaker of Parliament for the police's perceived inhumane actions.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has announced efforts to develop regulations guiding security agencies in implementing POMA, aiming to regulate their use of force.

Politicians and lawyers have expressed mixed reactions to this initiative. While some lawyers point out legal inconsistencies, suggesting that certain sections of the law contradict constitutional freedoms, politicians welcome the move for increased regulation.

However, both groups emphasize the importance of educating law enforcers on legal matters to ensure proper implementation.

Advertisement

Despite calls for POMA's amendment or repeal, the timeline for presenting regulations to parliament remains uncertain. Analysts speculate that the law disproportionately targets opposition politicians, stifling their mobilization efforts.