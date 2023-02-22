Police :2022 registered 18% increase in reported crimes

The inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has launched the police annual crime report for 2022 indicating an 18% increase in the volume of crimes registered by the Force. Launching the report at the police headquarters in Naguru, Ochola noted that the number of cases registered increased from 196,081 in 2021 to 231,653 cases in 2022. He attributed this to the full reopening of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the country to be locked down. He lauded the police for keeping the country safe adding that the focus in 2023 will include remodeling the Force to support the sub-county policing model and continued digitization of processes for enhanced law and order.