PM urges Head Teachers: Enroll kids in assigned schools

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has warned that the government is drafting a policy to compel head teachers to ensure that their children study in the same schools where they are deployed. This is aimed at ensuring quality education in schools. Nabbanja stated that many head teachers prefer to enroll their children in private schools rather than government schools, believing that the standard of teaching there is higher. The call was made during her meeting with head teachers and patriotism coordinators at the Oliver Tambo School of Leadership and the Pan African Centre for Excellence in Kaweweta, Nakaseke district. The school is named after a South African freedom fighter from the 1970s.