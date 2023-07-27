PM Robinah Nabbanja woos Italian investors

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has asked Italian industrialists to take advantage of Uganda's potential and invest especially in the agriculture value chain. Nabbanja was meeting a group of industrialists in the Italian city of Milan who are training the youth in skills’ development. She is leading a Ugandan Delegation comprising of the Executive director Uganda Investment Authority Dr Robert Mukiza and other technocrats to convince Italian investors to come to Uganda. Nabbanja also met De Lorenzo SPA Engineering training solutions at their factory in Milan.