PM Nabbanja urges hygiene emphasis for health

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has challenged leaders at all levels to emphasize the importance of hygiene and sanitation in enhancing human development and social well-being. Nabbanja made the call as she presided over the national commemorations of World Sanitation Week at Kakumiro district headquarters. Accompanied by several ministers and health ministry officials, she indicated that 80% of all diseases were preventable by maintaining the highest level of hygiene in the home.