PM Nabbanja suspends Kyegegwa district evictions amid local leaders' concerns

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has ordered the suspension of planned evictions of several people in Kyegegwa district. This follows complaints from Kyegegwa district leaders that a team of officials from the office of the Prime minister had moved to evict over 150,000 people settled in Kazinga town council, Rwentuha sub county and Mpara town council within 3 days. However, the leaders, led by area MP and deputy attorney general Jackson Kafuuzi, briefed the Prime Minister, that the would be evictees were spending sleepless nights due to eviction threats.