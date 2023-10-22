PM Nabbanja orders arrest of engineer for embezzlement in Bukomansimbi District

Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja has ordered the arrest of the Bukomansimbi district chief Engineer Martin Ssaazi for embezzling funds both from the government and well-wishers meant to develop Bulenge playground and several district roads. Nabbanja has also tasked the Bukomansimbi Chief Administrative Officer to sack all parish chiefs who embezzled the Parish Development Model funds. This comes after several councillors expressed their dissatisfaction with the disbursement of PDM funds in the district. All these concerns have been raised during Nabbanja's visit to Bukomansimbi and Kalungu districts where she met local leaders and extension workers. #