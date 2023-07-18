PM Nabbanja meets Rwandan counterpart for bilateral talks and Women Deliver Conference

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has met her Rwandan counterpart Edouard Ngirente in Rwanda’s capital Kigali to discuss several issues about the two countries' relations. Nabbanja and her host were locked in a closed-door meeting where they discussed a wide range of issues including trade and other bilateral relations. Apart from this official business, the Prime Minister is also expected to attend the Women Deliver global conference which Rwanda is hosting this year.