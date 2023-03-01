PM Nabbanja meets Ankole MPs to discuss service deliery

Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanja has met with leaders of the Ankole sub-region to check the progress of the different sectors in the region in terms of service delivery and the challenges the leaders are experiencing. It was during this meeting that a Presidential directive to construct the Bwizi-bwera Nsika road with immediate effect was revealed. Meetings of this kind will be done for other regions with Bunyoro seeing the Prime Minister tomorrow.