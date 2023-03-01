PM Nabbanja meets Ankole lawmakers to discuss service delivery

Members of Parliament representing the Ankole sub-region have told Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja about the bureaucracy involved in getting a road to be constructed. They were meeting her to discuss service delivery in the region. The Prime minister will hold meetings of this kind with representatives of other regions throughout this week. At the same meeting, Nabbanja cautioned Ugandans about their online interactions that might taint the country's image ahead of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit to be hosted here later this year.