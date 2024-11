PM Nabbanja flags off students for Huawei ICT training in China

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has flagged off students selected to travel to China for ICT training. Chosen by Huawei Technologies, these students will participate in the 2024 Huawei LEAP Digital Talent Training in Shenzhen, China. The selected students are Brian Mulindwa, Divontee Mulungi, Mark Aaron Tumukunde, Brian Sendaula, and Racheal Margaret Nakandi.