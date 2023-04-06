PM Nabbanja denies receiving iron sheets

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has denied receiving any iron sheets meant for vulnerable people in Karamoja. Nabbanja, who was interfacing with members of Parliament's presidential affairs committee, has said the diversion of iron sheets was regrettable. She also confirmed that the minister for Karamoja affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu requisitioned the iron sheets twice without providing a list of the beneficiaries. The Prime Minister has criticised the premature disclosure of information on the investigations that are underway because some people mentioned may suffer reputation damage before the full facts have been established.