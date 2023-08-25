PM Nabbanja commissions new home for PPDA

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has commissioned a building that will house offices for the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority and the Uganda Road Fund. During the commissioning of the building valued at Shs57.4 billion, Nabbanja highlighted the significance of partnership, urging other government agencies to follow suit and invest in capital development. She asked the two agencies to invest the money that would have been spent on rent into developmental projects.