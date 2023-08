Plastics factory construction should stop -NEMA

The National Environment Management Authority say they are going to halt with immediate effect works taking place at Lubigi swamp in Masanafu, in Lubaga Division. The plant is planned to be a recycling factory and warehouse for plastics. However, it has been set up in a swamp, without authorization from NEMA. As Juma Kirya reports, one Herman Ssemakula who was recently arrested by NEMA officials for degrading a wetland is also behind this plant.