Phased implementation of revised speed limits to start soon

The Police are warning that they will move to arrest and detain you for 48 hours, before arraigning you in court, if you breach traffic guidelines. This, they say, is to stringently deal with irresponsible road use that results in the incessant carnage. As Walter Mwesigye reports, the government will start a phased implementation of revised speed limits to try and bring orderliness on the road.