PFF activists to start fast to force Besigye’s release

The People’s Front for Freedom has dedicated this year’s Lenten season, beginning on Ash Wednesday, to encouraging Christians to pray for the release of all political prisoners, including Dr. Kizza Besigye. Speaking at the launch of the National Prayer for Freedom campaign at St. James Catholic Church, former Nakawa MP Michael Kabaziguruka emphasized that it is high time all political prisoners are freed. He added that this is in line with the Supreme Court ruling that outlawed the trial of civilians by the General Court Martial on January 31, 2025.