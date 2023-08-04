Petitioners respond to court ruling on Uganda Journalists Association status

It has been established that the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) is not a public association but a private body with no power to regulate the profession of journalism. The revelation is part of a court ruling by Justice Musa Ssekaana after a section of journalists filed a case in the civil division of the high court, seeking an interim injunction to restrain the UJA top leadership from denying some members their right to stand for elective positions.