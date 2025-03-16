Peace Initiative urges South Sudan to de-escalate tensions

The Tumaini Peace Initiative for South Sudan is calling on the warring sides in the country to explore ways to de-escalate tensions in a bid to save the nation from instability. The call comes after reports that South Sudan is on the brink of war, following the killing of a top commander of the government army earlier this month. Some senior military and government officials from the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in opposition have been detained.