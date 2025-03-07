Patrick Oboi Amuriat and other party officials spend night in detention

Forum for Democratic Change party President, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, and Soroti City Woman Member of Parliament Joan Alobo, along with four other party leaders, will remain in detention over the weekend following their arrest by police today. The duo, who are being held at the East Kyoga Regional Police Headquarters, were part of a group attempting to stage a peaceful protest in Soroti City centre. They had planned to hold a rally at the Independence Grounds.