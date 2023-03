Pastoralists give government an ultimatum

Locals in the Kasese district want the government to open Nkoko land boundaries following a rift between a section of Bakonzo cultivators and Basongora pastoralists. The Basongora are opposed to opening the boundaries on the land, accusing district officials of siding with Bakonzo to grab their land. On the other hand, the Bakonzo have given the government an ultimatum of fourteen days to prevail over a section of what they call errant pastoralists.