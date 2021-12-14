Passengers evacuated over reported fire outbreak at Entebbe

By Paul Adude More by this Author

There was panic at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday afternoon after a fire outbreak was reported in the terminal building.

A source who preferred anonymity because he’s not authorized to speak to the media said the fire was caused by a short circuit due to an ongoing expansion works at the airport.

The source added that all passengers who were in transit were evacuated from the terminals and this will cause delay in the scheduled flights.

When this reporter visited the airport it was busy with several arriving travelers seen departing the parking area while a good number of intending travelers were seen seated outside the departure terminal.

“Passengers and all the other users of Entebbe International Airport were immediately evacuated as the UCAA Rescue and Fire-fighting Services team handled the situation, which was normalized by 3:45 pm. Passenger operations have since resumed,” said Mr Vianney Luggya, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority manager public affairs.

According to him, the incident did not lead to any casualties. “The source and cause of the fire is being investigated. Inconveniences caused by the incident to the departing passengers and other users of Entebbe International Airport are highly regretted,” Mr Luggya added in a Tuesday afternoon statement.