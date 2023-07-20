Party chairman Birigwa held for hours inside FDC headquarters

Forum for Democratic Change Party Chairman Wasswa Birigwa has been held for the better part of the day at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi. Birigwa had gone to the FDC offices to hold a press conference which was blocked.As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, there were chaotic scenes outside the FDC headquarters when supporters demanding for Birigwa's release were set set upon by youths from inside the party headquarters. The youths also beat up journalists and even stole several phones.