Parts of Kampala to be made boda boda free zones

Uncertainty has engulfed ‘boda boda’ riders who operate stages along Colville Street, Parliamentary Avenue, Nile Avenue and Sir. Apollo Kaggwa road following a letter from the Security Minister, Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi, ordering them to relocate to other stages for security reasons. The Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, says an ordinance on public transport in the city is now timely, to deal with the impasse from both government and boda boda riders.