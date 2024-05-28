Parliamentary alliance investigates malnutrition in Kamwenge

Due to the increasing number of stunted children in Kamwenge district, which is the second-worst district for malnourished children at 41.6%, according to last year's UNICEF report, the Parliamentary Alliance on Food and Nutrition has taken an interest in investigating the issue on the ground to find possible causes. As they commemorated a parliamentary nutrition day in Kamwenge, led by its chairperson Milton Muwuma, the MP for Kigulu South, the committee spent a week in villages and health centers of Kamwenge looking into the possible causes of malnutrition in the area. According to Muwuma, domestic violence and early childhood pregnancies are the leading causes of malnutrition.