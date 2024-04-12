Parliament wants probe into how monies were dispersed

Parliament has instructed a forensic audit and investigation on the 80 billion shillings that have been used for the renovation of the Mandela National Stadium in Nambole. This comes after the Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang presented a report on the expenditure of the Funds and asked for more 17 Billion shillings to complete the renovation. The Ministry of Finance says that the 17 billion shillings is going to be availed to the contractor.