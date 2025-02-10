Parliament vetting new judges, Ssenyonyi opposes acting appointments

The Parliament’s Appointments Committee has today interfaced with judges recently appointed by the president, including incoming Deputy Chief Justice Flavian Zeija. The appointees, who include the Court of Appeal and High Court Justices, say they are committed to addressing the backlog of cases and dispensing their duties without fear or favor. The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has expressed disagreement with the committee's approval of High Court judges who were appointed on an acting basis for two years, stating a preference for them to be appointed on a permanent basis.