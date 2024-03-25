Parliament vets newly appointed ministers

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has begun vetting ministers appointed by President Museveni last week. The Committee, which conducts its business on camera, is chaired by Speaker Anita Among. Designate State Minister for Youth, Balam Barugahara; Kitgum Woman MP Lillian Aber, the designate Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees; and the designate Minister in charge of Northern Uganda, Kenneth Omona, are among the ministers who have shown up for vetting.